Mumbai: Two-Year-Old Dies After College Student Accidentally Falls on Her in Juhu

A two-year-old girl died from serious head injuries after a college student accidentally fell on her in Mumbai's Juhu area. The student, identified as Harshad Gaurav, 20, was reportedly playfully chatting with his friend near the toddler when he lost balance and fell on her.

The incident occurred on January 2 when Vidhi Agrahari, the toddler, was playing near a shop owned by her family. Gaurav and his friend Shahnawaz Ansari were also at the spot chatting. According to the reports, the girl's mother had asked the two young men to move away from the toddler, but they ignored her request.While the two students were engaged in a light-hearted conversation and pushing each other playfully, Gaurav lost his balance and fell on Vidhi.

The toddler suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where she died two days later. Her father filed a complaint, and an FIR was registered against Gaurav under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 106 (causing death by negligence).