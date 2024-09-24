Mumbai Underground Metro Line 3: Videos and Photos of Aarey-BKC Aqua Line Surface on Social Media Ahead of Inauguration

Ahead of the inauguration of Mumbai's first underground metro, also known as Aqua Lin or Metro Line 3, videos and photos from inside the metro station have emerged, which makes them curious to Mumbaikars as their long wait is near to end.

The journalist shared photos and videos from inside the metro station, as authorities on Tuesday gave the media the first look at the newly constructed Metro Line 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the first phase of the underground Aarey Colony-JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex on October 4, while the next phase is likely to be inaugurated next year.

Visuals From Marol Naka and Aarey Underground Metro Stations

FIRST RIDE! Mumbai's first underground Metro Aqua Line 3. Let's take a ride. The platform is three floors down. pic.twitter.com/VHWKRkKJru — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) September 24, 2024

Ashwini Bhide, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) MD, had said that the MMRCL authorities are in the process of undertaking statutory inspections. The inspection for rolling stock has already been completed by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

The route of this underground metro is 33 km, covering Colaba–BKC–Seepz, which will connect Mumbai's north-south direction. The metro line in the first phase is 12.5 km long, covering 10 stations from BKC to Aarey stations. The stations at Sahar Road, Terminal 1, and Terminal 2 near Mumbai Airport are at the highest depth. The first phase of Mumbai Metro 3 will have ten stations.

Visuals From Inside Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3

Mumbai first underground Metro Aqua Line 3. Let's take a ride. The platform is three floors down.@MumbaiMetro@Metro@Mumbaipic.twitter.com/dKAUn2yF6U — Imtiyaz shaikh (@Imtiyaztimes) September 24, 2024

This metro line will connect six major commercial areas, 30 office areas, educational institutes, major hospitals and several transport hubs in Mumbai.