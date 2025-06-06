Mumbai: Unidentified Man Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Dumper in Lalbaug, Police Launch Manhunt for Driver

A 35-year-old man was killed after being hit by a speeding dumper near the Garamkhada Junction area of Lalbaug on Wednesday morning. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. Following the accident, the dumper driver fled the spot without informing the police or providing any medical assistance. Kalachowki Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to trace the absconding driver.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 10 a.m. on the northbound road towards Dadar. Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Mahendra Raghunath Uttekar, who resides at the Byculla Police Colony and is currently posted at Bhoiwada Police Station, received a message from the control room regarding an accident near the Lalbaug signal. A police team immediately rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the scene, police found a man lying in a severely injured condition on the road. Eyewitnesses informed them that the man had been hit by a garbage-carrying dumper. However, instead of stopping to help, the driver reportedly fled the scene.

The injured man was rushed to the nearby KEM Hospital by the police, where doctors declared him brought dead. The victim had no documents on him that could help ascertain his identity. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint filed by PSI Mahendra Uttekar, police have registered a case against the unknown dumper driver under relevant sections for causing death due to negligence. Officials said they have obtained the registration number of the dumper and are tracking the vehicle and its driver.