Mumbai University PhD Student Booked for Stopping Kiren Rijiju’s Convoy, Assaulting Security Personnel

A PhD student from Mumbai University has been booked for allegedly stopping the convoy of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and assaulting a security personnel during an official event on the campus. The action was taken by BKC Police following a complaint lodged by the university’s security officer.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday, September 15, at the Kalina campus of Mumbai University. Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, was present on the campus to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the ‘Centre of Excellence for Heritage Language and Cultural Studies’ and a prize distribution event.

Complainant Balasaheb Kharat, a security officer, stated that after the programme, the minister’s convoy was heading towards the auditorium when the incident occurred near Annabhau Sathe Hostel. The student, identified as Bhante Balkhande, allegedly jumped over a security barricade and lay down on the road, shouting that he wanted to meet the minister and should not be stopped.

Security personnel tried to remove him from the road, but he resisted. When Kharat attempted to pacify him, the student reportedly kicked him in the stomach and threatened the guards. He was later overpowered by security staff and handed over to the police.

Kharat, who sustained injuries, was admitted to V.N. Desai Hospital for treatment. The BKC police have registered a case against the student under charges of obstructing government work and assaulting security personnel. Further investigation is underway.