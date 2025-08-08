Mumbai University Postpones August 8 Exams As BMC Declares Holiday for Schools, Colleges, and Offices on Narali Purnima

The University of Mumbai has announced the postponement of examinations scheduled for August 8, 2025, across the faculties of Arts, Science, Commerce, Education, and Pharmacy, including those under the Centre for Distance & Online Education (CDOE). The decision was taken in view of the public holiday declared for Narali Purnima. In its official statement released on Thursday, the university confirmed that new dates for the affected examinations will be communicated shortly. It also instructed principals of affiliated colleges and the Director of CDOE to promptly notify all concerned students about the changes to avoid any confusion or inconvenience.

On Thursday, the Maharashtra government issued a corrigendum to last year’s public holiday list for Mumbai and its suburban districts. The revised schedule replaces the previously declared holidays for Dahi Handi (Gopalkala) on August 16 and Anant Chaturdashi on September 6 with Narali Purnima on August 8 and Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan on September 2. These changes will apply to all state government and semi-government offices in both Mumbai districts. Consequently, schools and colleges across Mumbai will remain closed on August 8, 2025. The updated holiday list aims to align official schedules with major local festivals observed in the city.

Also Read: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Stabbed to Death Outside Delhi Home, Two Arrested

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also announced a public holiday for all municipal schools and non-essential offices on August 8 in celebration of Narali Purnima. In its statement on Thursday, the civic body clarified that essential services will remain operational as usual. The BMC’s decision follows the state government’s directive, ensuring consistency across administrative bodies. “Accordingly, all BMC-run schools and non-essential municipal offices will be shut on Friday. However, essential services will continue without interruption to ensure public needs are met,” the statement read, reiterating the civic administration’s commitment to both festive observance and essential service delivery.