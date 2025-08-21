Mumbai University UG & PG Admission Deadline Extended - Check Last Date

Mumbai University UG & PG Admission Last Date: Mumbai University has extended the deadline for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions for the 2025 session till August 25, 2025. The extension aims to give more time to candidates who could not submit their applications before the previous deadline. Eligible students can apply online at mu.ac.in/admission.

Admissions are offered under the National Education Policy 2020 and the Government Resolution dated April 20, 2023. The university provides three-year undergraduate degrees, four-year honours programmes, five-year integrated UG-PG courses and postgraduate programmes. These courses are available in Arts, Science, Commerce and Management faculties.

Popular undergraduate programmes include F.Y.B.A., F.Y.B.Sc., F.Y.B.Com and professional courses such as F.Y.B.M.S., F.Y.B.A.M.M.C. and F.Y.B.Voc in various specialisations. The university also offers certificate, diploma and doctorate courses in fields such as Engineering, Law, Science, Management and Arts.

Students can contact the university helpdesk on working days from 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM at 9326571358. Queries may also be sent to pg.admission@mu.ac.in.

Separately, the university’s Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has extended the admission deadline for UG and PG courses under distance and online modes till September 10, 2025. Applications can be submitted online at mucdoeadm.samarth.edu.in.