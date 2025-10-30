Mumbai: Upset Over Sister’s Relationship, Man Stabs Doctor at KEM Hospital

A shocking incident at Mumbai’s King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital has raised serious concerns about staff safety after a doctor was brutally stabbed by the brother of a female hospital employee, reported Free Press Journal. The attack took place within the hospital premises, leaving the doctor severely injured and currently under treatment at the same facility. The incident has alarmed hospital staff and sparked widespread outrage in the medical community. According to police officials, the motive behind the attack appears to be personal rather than professional, though further investigation is underway to confirm the circumstances.

Personal Rivalry Led to the Attack

As per initial police findings, the assault was driven by personal animosity. The accused, identified as the brother of a woman employed at KEM Hospital, was reportedly enraged over her alleged relationship with the victimized doctor. In a fit of anger, he, along with two accomplices, attacked the doctor inside the hospital premises. Following the violent confrontation, the three accused managed to escape before authorities could intervene. Free Press Journal reported that the attack has once again highlighted lapses in hospital security and the growing concerns over staff safety in public healthcare institutions.

Police Launch Manhunt for the Accused

Following the incident, police registered a case of attempted murder and have initiated an extensive manhunt to apprehend the three suspects involved in the stabbing. Security around KEM Hospital has been intensified as investigations continue. The shocking event has sent ripples across the city’s medical fraternity, prompting doctors and healthcare workers to demand stricter security protocols in hospitals. According to Free Press Journal report, the medical community has urged the authorities to implement comprehensive safety measures to prevent such incidents and ensure a secure working environment for healthcare professionals.