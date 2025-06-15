Mumbai: US Consulate Office in BKC Receives Bomb Threat Call; Investigation Underway

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 15, 2025 12:09 IST2025-06-15T12:09:53+5:302025-06-15T12:09:58+5:30

A bomb threat targeting the US Consulate General office in Mumbai was received on Sunday morning, June 15. After a call, the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police and the bomb disposal squad conducted a thorough search of the premises but found nothing suspicious, according to Mumbai Police. 

BKC police registered a case against an unknown person and have launched an investigation to trace the source of the threat. 

