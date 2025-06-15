Mumbai: US Consulate Office in BKC Receives Bomb Threat Call; Investigation Underway

A bomb threat targeting the US Consulate General office in Mumbai was received on Sunday morning, June 15. After a call, the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police and the bomb disposal squad conducted a thorough search of the premises but found nothing suspicious, according to Mumbai Police.

A threat call was received to bomb the US Consulate General office in Mumbai. After the call, BKC police and bomb squad inspected the area but found nothing suspicious. A case has been registered against an unknown person, and investigation is ongoing: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/1UfsScF3h6 — IANS (@ians_india) June 15, 2025

BKC police registered a case against an unknown person and have launched an investigation to trace the source of the threat.