Mumbai: Uttarakhand Woman Sexually Assaulted in Andheri Hotel by Facebook Friend; Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old man has been arrested by the MIDC Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a divorced woman from Uttarakhand at a hotel in Mumbai’s Andheri area. The accused, identified as Bunty Wakurde alias Appasaheb alias Tukaram Wakode, lured the woman to Mumbai under the pretext of sightseeing in Mumbai and Lonavala.

According to the police, the complainant hails from Uttarakhand and was previously married in 2016. After a divorce due to family disputes, she lived independently with her two children and worked at a beauty parlour. In June 2025, she came in contact with the accused via social media. During their interactions, Bunty claimed to be the president of the Akhil Bhartiya Bhatke Vibhakt Mahasangh, portraying himself as a social worker. He even appointed her as the general secretary of a unit of the Bajrang Vahini in Uttar Pradesh.

On July 16, Bunty invited her to Mumbai, assuring her of a trip to Lonavala. She arrived on July 17, after which he arranged for her stay at a hotel.

On July 18, Bunty called her to another hotel in Andheri where they had dinner together. Once inside the room, he allegedly attempted to get physically intimate. When the woman resisted and asked him to leave, he refused, began threatening her, and forcibly assaulted her twice during the night.

The next day, he booked her a ticket to Uttarakhand and instructed her to leave the city. Terrified and traumatised, the woman approached MIDC police station and narrated her ordeal.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case of sexual assault against Bunty Wakurde. After going into hiding, the accused was eventually traced and arrested by MIDC Police.

The investigation in the case is ongoing.