Mumbai: Video of Intoxicated Man Entering Ladies Coach of Mumbai Local Train and Attempting to Undress Goes Viral (Watch)

On the morning of June 14, a disturbing occurrence occurred when a drunken man entered the women's compartment at Chunabhatti station. The event happened at 8 AM a man stepped into the ladies' compartment of a train travelling from Chunabhatti station to CSMT railway station. A social media user posted a video of his indecent behaviour on X. Intoxicated and involved in illicit activities, the man was seen attempting to undress himself in the ladies' carriage while glancing at the women. He began to walk wildly when asked to get off the coach, as if he might jump off the moving train, and then suddenly changed his pace.

Another similar incident, another intoxicated man climbed up the women's coach at around 8 AM at Chunabhatti station and was thrown out at GTB. He tried to remove his pants. Tried calling railway helpline number; no response and no police on platform. @MumbaiPolice@MinistryWCDhttps://t.co/zhrtpJ0Joipic.twitter.com/i8ncXumIGx — Manasi (@Manasisplaining) June 14, 2025

The train was then on its way out of the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Nagar station when he started to move towards another coach. He was seen boarding the train from a separate coach at the end of the video. He was effectively kicked off the women's coach by the witness, who then notified the authorities; however, neither the platform nor the helplines offered any aid.

Ultimately, the man exited at GTB Nagar station; nevertheless, it is disturbing that neither Chunabhatti nor GTB Nagar stations had any police personnel on duty. Significant concerns are raised by this incident about commuter safety, particularly for women on local Mumbai trains.

A similar video of another intoxicated man travelling in a ladies coach went viral in January. The man was seen spitting inside the coach and was intoxicated. The train was moving towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from Chunabhatti when this incident happened.