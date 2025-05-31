Mumbai: Vikhroli Flyover Nearing Completion, Likely to Open by June 10

Mumbai: The much-anticipated flyover near Vikhroli railway station, which will connect the eastern and western suburbs of the city, is in its final stages of completion and is likely to be opened to the public by June 10, civic officials have confirmed. While the main construction work has already been completed, final touches such as lane marking, traffic signal installation, and road painting are currently in progress.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed the main construction of the 615-meter-long and 12-meter-wide flyover within the scheduled timeline. Final touches such as lane marking, installation of traffic signals, and creation of traffic islands are progressing rapidly and are expected to be completed in the next few days.

Once operational, the flyover will provide seamless connectivity between Lal Bahadur Shastri Road on the western side and the Eastern Express Highway on the eastern side of Vikhroli. Commuters can expect to save up to 30 minutes of travel time, easing congestion in the area significantly.

Built in coordination with the Railways, the flyover includes 565 meters constructed by BMC and 50 meters by the Railways. The structure comprises 19 pillars—12 on the eastern side and 7 on the western side—and includes a total of 25 girders weighing nearly 2,800 tonnes. Sound barriers, crash barriers, and approach road work have already been completed.

According to BMC officials, the final painting and signal installation will be completed in coordination with the Mumbai Traffic Police, and the flyover will likely be opened for public use by June 10.