Mumbai: Vikhroli Police Arrest Paan Shop Owner for Selling MD Drugs

Mumbai, Maharashtra (August 6, 2025): Vikhroli Police have arrested a paan shop owner for allegedly selling mephedrone, a synthetic drug commonly known as MD. The accused has been identified as Manwar Jamirullah Ansari, aged 48, a resident of Tagore Nagar.

According to police, Ansari was caught red-handed following a tip-off. Officers seized 92 grams of MD from his possession. The seized drugs are valued at Rs 1.84 lakh.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the source of the drugs and determine if more individuals are involved.

(With inputs from IANS)