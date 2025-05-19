Mumbai: Vikhroli Woman Poses as Healer, Cons Family Out of ₹2.95 Lakh in Black Magic Scam

A shocking incident of fraud has come to light from the Parksite area of Vikhroli, where a family was allegedly duped of gold jewellery worth ₹2.95 lakh by a woman who exploited their fear of black magic and evil spirits. The complaint in the matter has been registered by Sunil Salvi at the Parksite Police Station.

According to Sunil Salvi, he resides in Vikhroli with his family and works in a private company in the Cheknaka area of Mulund. His younger brother Anil Salvi's wife, Deepti, has been mentally unwell for several years and is undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital. Recently, her condition worsened, which left the family deeply worried.

During this difficult time, Anil and Deepti came into contact with a woman identified as 'Hazrat Mariyam', who claimed to heal Deepti through exorcism and rituals to rid her of evil spirits. Initially, the family gave Mariyam money for rituals and even for a sacrificial goat.

However, Mariyam soon manipulated Deepti's daughter, Riddhi, by frightening her with claims that her mother was possessed and would die if gold from the house was not offered. Out of fear, Riddhi began handing over gold ornaments such as chains, rings, earrings, and bracelets from the family locker to Mariyam. Some of the jewellery was given directly to her, while others were handed over through her son, Rehan.

In this manner, gold ornaments worth approximately ₹2.95 lakh were fraudulently taken. A complaint has now been filed by Sunil Salvi against Mehjabeen Rais Khan alias Hazrat Mariyam (38).

Police have taken the matter seriously and have initiated legal proceedings against the accused. Further investigation is underway.