Mumbai: Violent Clash Between Two Families in Ganpat Patil Nagar Leaves Three Dead, 4 Injured

A long-standing dispute between the Sheikh and Gupta families in the Ganpat Patil Nagar slum area under MHB police station limits turned deadly on Sunday evening, resulting in a violent clash that claimed three lives and left four others seriously injured.

The altercation began around 4:30 PM near a coconut stall in Lane No. 14, where an argument broke out between Ram Nawal Gupta and Amit Sheikh. According to police, Amit Sheikh was under the influence of alcohol at the time. The verbal spat soon escalated, with both parties calling in their sons for support.

What followed was a brutal confrontation involving sharp weapons between Amar, Arvind, and Amit Gupta from the Gupta family, and Hameed, Armaan, and Hasan Sheikh from the Sheikh family.

In the ensuing violence, Ram Nawal Gupta, his son Arvind Gupta, and Hameed Sheikh from the Sheikh family lost their lives. Meanwhile, Amar Gupta, Amit Gupta, Armaan Sheikh, and Hasan Sheikh sustained severe injuries.

All bodies have been sent to Shatabdi Hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a cross-murder case in connection with the incident. As all the accused are currently undergoing treatment for their injuries, no arrests have been made so far.

Police investigations are ongoing.