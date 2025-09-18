Mumbai: Viral AI Video Exposes Danger of Broken Chambers Near DN Nagar, BMC Responds

An AI-generated video has gone viral on social media, highlighting the dangers faced by commuters on the DN Nagar to Versova stretch, where broken chambers in the middle of the busy road have become hazardous. The visuals were first posted by an X user, who captured footage near DN Nagar Metro Station under the KW ward of BMC. The video showed a dangerous, broken chamber posing serious risks for thousands of vehicles using the road daily. In a follow-up clip, the user used AI tools to demonstrate how commuters could get stuck, resulting in a possible mishap or accident.

A popular content-sharing account, @mid_waytimes, further amplified the issue by posting a video of the chamber on X. Along with it, the user wrote, "The road has turned into a death trap. Broken drain covers and open cavities are waiting for a major accident to happen." The footage displayed a heavily damaged iron chamber with wide gaps that could easily lead to a tragedy in one of Andheri’s busiest locations. To stress the severity of the matter, the same thread included an AI-generated clip of a biker falling into the chamber, visually depicting the lurking danger.

The user later shared another short video that revealed multiple such broken chambers and the poor condition of the surrounding road. Drawing attention to civic negligence, the caption read, "The negligence of authorities is putting countless lives at risk. This is not just a mishap—it is a clear sign of administrative failure. Thousands of vehicles, including schoolchildren, pass this road every single day."

After the video gained traction online, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s KW ward responded, acknowledging the issue. Their official reply stated, "We regret the inconvenience caused to you. We have intimated to the team to attend this as soon as possible."