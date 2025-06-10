Mumbai Viral Video: Two Arrested After Man Seen Lying on Speeding Car Bonnet (Watch)

A video of a man lying on the bonnet of a speeding electric car reportedly shot at Carter Road, Mumbai, was viral on social media. Now, the Mumbai Police have arrested two people who are involved in this incident. The viral clip was shared by the social media handle of Bandra Buzz. In the video, it can be seen that a white electric vehicle is being driven at a very high speed, and a man dressed in formals, wearing a white shirt and trousers, is lying on the car’s bonnet. The video was shared first on June 7.

Mumbai police immediately initiated an action and probed the case. They traced and arrested two accused. Mumbai Police posted on X, “A shocking incident has come to light in the Carter Road area of Bandra, where a driver recklessly drove away with a person sitting on the bonnet of the car. Khar Police have registered a case and arrested two accused. Further action is underway.”

Also Read: Mumbai Monsoon: Is the City's Air Quality Improving After Being Hit by Early Rains?

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in this case under Sections 281 and 125(3)(5) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. These sections and act are related to rash driving and acts endangering life or personal safety. Police have not ruled out the potential of a dangerous stunt or an effort to escape following a collision, but the reason behind the act is yet unknown. The victim may have been seriously hurt or unconscious since, on the video, he seemed to be still as the car drove down Carter Road. The fact that there were no other people in the car and that the driver did not try to stop made the violation even more serious.