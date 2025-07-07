Mumbai: Wadala Police Nab Riot Accused Absconding Since 1993

In a major breakthrough, the Wadala Police have arrested a wanted accused in connection with the 1993 Mumbai riots after 32 years on the run. The accused, identified as Arif Ali Hashmulla khan (54), was produced before the court following his arrest, and the court has remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

Arif Ali was initially arrested by Wadala Police in connection with communal riots that erupted in the city following the demolition of the Babri Masjid. However, after being released on bail, he absconded and repeatedly skipped court hearings. Due to his continued absence, a special sessions court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Following the warrant, a police team was dispatched to his native village in Uttar Pradesh, but Arif had already fled from there as well. For over three decades, he managed to evade arrest, consistently escaping police dragnet despite multiple search operations.

Recently, Mumbai Police received a tip-off that Arif Ali had been living under the radar in Dinbandhu nagar, located in Antop Hill. Acting on this intelligence, officers in plain clothes launched a search operation in the area. During the surveillance, a suspicious individual was detained for questioning.

Upon interrogation, the suspect was confirmed to be Arif Ali, who had been declared wanted for 32 years. He was re-arrested and produced before the court the following day. The court has now sent him to 14 days of judicial custody, marking a significant development in the decades-old riot case.