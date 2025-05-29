Mumbai: Waiter Held for Secretly Recording Women in Bhuleshwar Public Toilet

In a shocking incident reported from Mumbai’s Bhuleshwar area, a 19-year-old hotel waiter was arrested for allegedly recording videos of women inside a public toilet.

The incident came to light around 6:00 pm on Wednesday evening, when two women informed a patrolling team from Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station near Atmaram Merchant Road that an unidentified man had been using his mobile phone to secretly film them while they were inside the common toilet at Jai Hind Estate Building.

The police immediately acted on the complaint and detained the accused from Namo Hotel, where he worked as a waiter. He was identified as Rajankumar Pramod Choupal, aged 19.

Although the women chose not to file a formal complaint, the police registered the case on their own initiative under Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Section 12 of the POCSO Act. The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigations are in progress.