Mumbai: Wanted Drug Supplier Tony Sebastian Arrested From Indo-Nepal Border

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Worli unit in Mumbai arrested a wanted drug supplier, Tony Sebastian, from the Indo-Nepal border. He was later produced before the Esplanade Court on Friday, and has been remanded for police custody till September 23, said the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The case against the 34-year-old accused was registered after 3.55 kg of hydroponic cannabis worth Rs 3.55 crore was seized from him. The FIR was registered under sections 8(c), 20(b), and 29 of the NDPS Act. In May this year, the ANC Worli Unit arrested Vinayak Laxman, who is a resident of Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, after he was arrested near Vidyadhar Hall, Veer Savarkar Road, Dadar West.

#BREAKING The Worli unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested wanted drug supplier Tony Sebastian (34) from the Indo-Nepal border. Sebastian, who had been absconding abroad, was produced before the Esplanade Court and remanded to police custody until September 23: Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/wObVdWXpec — IANS (@ians_india) September 20, 2025

During custody, Mundekar confessed that the drugs were supplied to him by Tony Sebastian, who is also a resident of Matunga Labour Camp but had been residing in Thailand. Based on the information, the police launched an investigation using technical tricks to trace his phone number. confirming his location in Thailand.

On September 16, 2025, a team from API Amol Kadam arrested Sebastian at Sonauli, Indo-Nepal Border, Uttar Pradesh. He was taken into custody with the assistance of the local Sonouli Police Station, Maharajganj district, on transit remand, and later brought to Mumbai, according to the FPJ report.