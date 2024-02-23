Mumbai Water Crisis: 10% Water Cut in Bandra, Khar and Santacruz On This Days

At the beginning of February, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) warned Mumbaikers to use water adequately as reservoir storage levels were low. Now, Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz will face a 10% water cut starting from February 27 to March 11.

Parts of BMC’s H-West ward, including Gazdharbandh and Dandapada in Khar West, Kantwadi and Sherli Rajan, and parts of Bandra West, Dilip Kumar Zone, Kol Dongri Zone, Zig-Zag Road Zone, Pali Mala, and Union Park, will be affected.

According to The Times of India report, this is due to rehabilitation and strengthening work of a 600mm old inlet water main planned during this period. “The BMC administration requests residents to cooperate and use water judiciously during this period,” said a statement by the civic body.

Regular water supply to the H-West ward is expected to resume after March 11. The BMC’s hydraulic engineering department has sought an additional quota of reserve water stock from Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes, said an official. However, water stocks in the seven lakes meeting the city’s demands have dipped below 50%.