Mumbai Water Crisis: City's Lake Levels See Minimal Increase Amid Lack of Heavy Rains

From past few days Mumbai City is experiencing decent rainfall which has helped in the water shortage level in lakes slightly. The total water stock has risen by a mere 1,000 million litres, while the city's daily consumption is approximately 4,500 million litres. Currently, the combined stock in the lakes stands at 78,579 million litres, representing just 5.4% of the total capacity.

In contrast to the past two years, where water storage levels improved by the end of June despite delayed monsoons, this year marks the lowest stock observed over the past three years.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already extracted 74,644 million litres of water from the reserve stock of upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa, nearly depleting the current total lake stock.