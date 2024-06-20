Mumbai Water Crisis: Pump Failure at Pise Pumping Station Disrupts Supply, Check Details Here

Mumbai Water Crisis: A significant water supply disruption has struck parts of Mumbai and its eastern suburbs after a technical failure at the BMC water pumping station in Pise. The incident occurred at 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, causing 13 out of the 20 elevation pumps at the station to stop operating.

The affected areas include Eastern Mumbai, Eastern Suburbs, Trombay Low-Level Reservoir, Trombay High-Level Reservoir, Ghatkopar Low-Level Reservoir, and reservoirs in F South, F North, Golanji, Fosberry, Rawali, and Bhandarwada. Additionally, reduced water pressure is expected in Mumbai 2 and 3 canals in Thane city, Bhiwandi, and outer city areas.

Read Also | Navi Mumbai Water Cut: NMMC Extends Schedule as Morbe Dam Storage Drops - Details Inside

Repair efforts are underway urgently, with BMC officials working on a war footing to restore normal operations. As of 7 p.m. on June 19, 17 of the 20 pumps had been successfully brought back on line, allowing for some stabilisation in the water supply. Work continues to bring the remaining three pumps into operation to fully restore water supply to all affected areas.

The BMC has urged residents to use water judiciously until the issue is completely resolved.