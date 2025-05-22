Mumbai Water Cut: 13-Hour Water Supply Disruption on May 28 Due to Panjrapur Pumping Station Work

Mumbai: Residents of Mumbai and its eastern suburbs will face a 15% water cut on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, due to essential maintenance work at the Panjrapur Pumping Station. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that the water supply will be affected for 13 hours, from 9:45 AM to 10:45 PM.

The shutdown is required to commission a new pressure surge control tank (anti-surge vessel) at Stage 1 of the Panjrapur facility, which supplies water to Mumbai, as well as to parts of Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporations.

Affected Areas:

City Areas:

F South Ward (Parel, Kalachowki, Sewri, Lalbaug, Cotton Green)

F North Ward (Matunga, Wadala, Sion, Antop Hill)

Eastern Suburbs:

T Ward (Mulund East and West)

S Ward (Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli East)

N Ward (Ghatkopar East and West, Vikhroli West)

L Ward (Kurla East, Nehru Nagar, Chunabhatti)

M East Ward (Govandi, Deonar, Shivaji Nagar, Mankhurd)

M West Ward (Chembur East and West, Tilak Nagar)

Similar water cuts will also be implemented in the areas of Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampur that receive water from the BMC supply network. The BMC has urged citizens to store sufficient water in advance and use water judiciously during the maintenance window. The civic body has expressed regret for the inconvenience and stated that the work is crucial for improving the city’s water infrastructure.