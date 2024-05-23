Mumbai Water Cut: BDD Chawl, Currey Road and These Areas to Face Water Suspension On May 24, Check Details

Due to the repair work of a 1200 mm diameter butterfly valve at Racecourse Awara, water supply will be suspended from 4:30 am to 7:30 am, or for three hours, in BDD Chawl, Delisle Road, Curry Road, and Lower Parel area in the South Division on Friday, May 24, 2024. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urges citizens to conserve water and use it judiciously during this period. A significant leak in the 1200 mm diameter butterfly valve at the Mahalakshmi Racecourse was detected on the night of Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The BMC Water Engineering Department employees have been working around the clock to manage the leaks and maintain temporary water supply. Consequently, water supply will be available in the G-South and G-North divisions today, Thursday, May 23, 2024, during regular afternoon and evening hours.

The repair work on the leak will commence today, May 23, 2024, at 10 pm and is expected to be completed by tomorrow afternoon. As a result, water supply will be closed on Friday, May 24, 2024, from 4:30 am to 7:30 am in BDD Chawl, Delhi Marg, Curry Road, and Lower Parel Bhagala in the South Division. BMC appeals to the citizens in these areas to use water sparingly.

The leak was identified in the tailpiece socket joint of the butterfly valve, with the lower arm lead joint being completely out of alignment and not visible. Senior officials from the Water Engineering Department have been overseeing the repair work, which is being carried out on an urgent basis.

To ensure regular and proper water pressure, valve repair is essential. The repair work is set to be carried out tonight, May 23, 2024, starting at 10 pm. Due to high water pressure, it is not feasible to pour lead joints during the evening, and the work will be performed under controlled conditions. The repairs are expected to be completed by tomorrow afternoon.

This appeal is directed to the citizens of the affected areas to conserve water and cooperate with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation during this maintenance period.