Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 10% Supply Disruption Due to Pipeline Malfunction

A malfunction in a 900 mm valve on the Vaitarna water pipeline near Tarali in Thane district has caused a 5-10% water cut across the entire Brhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction for 48 hours, starting Thursday, October 17, 2024. The BMC announced the reduction in water supply to address the issue.

The malfunction has impacted the water supply to the Bhandup water treatment plant, which provides water to Mumbai. As a result, a 5-10% water cut will be implemented across all areas under BMC's jurisdiction on October 17 and 18, 2024.

Repairs to the valve are underway and are expected to take approximately 48 hours. During this period, the water supply to Mumbai, including the city and its suburbs, will be reduced by 5-10%.

The BMC advises all residents to store sufficient water and use it sparingly during this time.