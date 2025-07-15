Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 12-Hour Water Cut In Mulund West On July 19

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced a a 12-hour water supply cut in Mulund west area of Mumbai on Saturday, July 19, 2025 for pipeline repair works.The Mumbai civic body stated that the residents of certain areas in Mulund (West) under the 'T' ward will face a 12-hour water supply cut on Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm, due to essential pipeline work.The affected areas include Malabar Hill Road, Swapnanagari, Veenanagar, Model Town Road, Yogi Hill Road, Ghatipada, and B.R. Road — all of which typically receive daily water supply between 7:00 PM and 1:00 PM.

The BMC urges residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and to use water responsibly during the shutdown period. As a precautionary health measure, once the water supply is restored, citizens are advised to filter and boil water for at least 3 to 4 days before consumption, said the BMC.

