Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 15% Supply Cut Across 14 Wars for 24 Hours on December 3; Check Details

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that there will be water supply cut next week across 14 wards for at least 24 hours in the city. According to civic body, 15% supply will be disrupted from 10 am Wednesday, December 3, 2025 to 10 am on Thursday, December 4 as pipeline replace work will be undertaken.

The BMC will replace 2,750 mm Tansa water pipeline which supplies raw water from the Tansa dam to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant. The project involves removing the old pipeline and installing a new one, work that is expected to take around 24 hours. The affected wards are A, C, D, G, G North, H East, H West, K West, P South, P North, R South, R and Central and S wards, the civic body said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The aera comes which come, wards in above wards are Colaba, Churchgate, Fort, Navy Nagar, Marine Lines, Chira Bazar, Thakurdwar, Bhuleshwar Grant Road, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, Tardeo, Haji Ali, Worli and Prabhadevi, Dadar (West), Mahim, and Dharavi, Bandra East, Khar East, and Santacruz East, Bandra West, Khar West, and Santacruz West, Andheri West, Jogeshwari West, and Vile Parle West, Goregaon, Malad, Manori, Madh, Kandivali, Charkop, Borivali, Kurla, Saki Naka, Chandivali, Asalpha, Bhandup, Powai, Kanjurmarg, and Vikhroli.

Residents in the above area are advised to use water judiciously and store extra water in advance.