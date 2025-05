Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption on May 28; Check Timings and Affected Areas

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 24-hour water supply shutdown in several parts of A, B, and E Wards, starting from 10 am on Wednesday, May 28, until 10 am on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The shutdown is necessary to carry out critical infrastructure upgrades in the city’s water distribution system.

During this period, water supply in some areas will be completely suspended, while other parts may experience low-pressure water supply, BMC officials confirmed.

The planned maintenance involves decommissioning an old 1200 mm water main at Navnagar, Dockyard Road, and replacing it with a new pipeline of the same size. Simultaneously, work will be undertaken at Bhandarwada Reservoir Chamber-1 to remove old 900 mm valves and install new ones.

These upgrades are part of BMC’s ongoing efforts to streamline and modernize the water supply network in the E Ward, aimed at ensuring long-term reliability and efficiency.

The civic body has urged residents to use water judiciously and sparingly during the affected period and to make necessary arrangements in advance.

Affected Areas:

A Ward:

Naval Dockyard Water Supply Zone – St. George Hospital, P. D’Mello Road, Ramgad slums, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Naval Dockyard, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road, General Post Office (GPO) junction to Regal Cinema. Water supply will be completely shut down on May 28, 2025.

2) B Ward:

1. Babula Tank Area – Mohammed Ali Road, Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road, Imamwada Road, Ibrahim Merchant Road, Yusuf Meher Ali Road, Peeru Galli, Narayan Dhuru, Abdur Rahman Road, Nakoda, Kolsa. Water supply shut down on May 29, 2025.

2. Dongri ‘B’ Area – Tandel, Tantanpur, Mohammad Umar Kokil Road, Y.M. Road, Khadak, Israel Mohalla, V.V. Chandan, Daryasthan, Dhobi Sharif Devji, Raghunath Maharaj, Old Bengalipura Bhandari, Acharya Chand Gandhi Road, Nishanpada, Masjid Bunder, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Road, Noorbagh, Dongri, Ramchandra Bhat Road, Samuel Street, Keshavji Naik Road, Narsi Natha Street. Water supply shut down on May 29, 2025.

3. Dongri ‘A’ Area – Umar Khadi, Noorbagh Chinchbandar, Jail Road, Valpakhadi, Anandrao Surve Road, Maheshwari Road, Keshavji Naik, Nishanpada Path, Palk Road, Nauroji Hill Tandel, Samantabhai Nanji Road, Ramchandra Bhat Road, Shayda Road, Dr. Maheshwari Road. Water supply shut down on May 28, 2025.

4. Mumbai Port Trust (BPT) Area – Entire Mumbai Port Trust (BPT) area, P. D'Mello Road. Water supply shut down on May 28, 2025.

5. Central Railway – Railway Yard. Water supply shut down on May 28, 2025.

3) E Ward:

1. Nesbit Area – N.M. Joshi Road, Madanpura, Badlupura, Nagpada, Sheikh Hafizuddin Road, Ganesh Hari Parundekar Road, Pais Street, Musa Killedar Street, M.S. Ali Road, M.A. Road, Tank Pakhadi Road, Clare Road, Sophia Zuber Road, Byculla (West), B.J. Road, K.K. Road. Water supply shut down on May 29, 2025.

2. Mumbai Central Area – M.S. Ali Road, Bellasis Road, Kamathipura, S.P. Road, Shuklaji Street, Manaji Rajuji Road, Agripada. Water supply at low pressure on May 29, 2025.

3. Babula Tank Water Supply – Dimtimkar Road, Undriya Street, Khandiya Street, Temkar Street, Sheikh Kamruddin Street, Mastan Tank Road, Tank Street, Kazipura, Duncan Road, J.J. Road.

Water supply shut down on May 29, 2025.

4. F-South Water Supply – Dattaram Lad Road, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Bhai Balmukund Road, Kalachowki, Chinchpokli, T.B. Kadam Road. Low-pressure water supply on May 29, 2025.

5. Mhatarpakhadi Area – Mhatarpakhadi Road, St. Mary Road, Nesbit Road, Tadwadi Railway Fence, Shivdas Chapsi Road. Water supply shut down on May 29, 2025.

6. Dockyard Road Area – Mazgaon Koliwada, Narsu Nakhwa Road, Brahmadev Khote Road, Dargah Galli, Hospital Galli, Church Galli, Baker Galli, Nawab Tank Bridge, Barrister Nath Pai Road, D’lima Street, Ganpi Road, Kasar Galli, Loharkhata, Coppersmith Road. Water supply shut down on May 28, 2025.

7. Hatibag Road – Hatibag, Seth Motisha Galli, D.N. Singh Road. Water supply shut down on May 28, 2025.

8. JJ Hospital – Water supply at low pressure.

9. Mumbai Port Trust (BPT) Road Area – Mumbai Port Trust (BPT), Darukhana.

Water supply shut down on May 28, 2025.

10. Reay Road Area – Barrister Nath Pai Road, Modi Compound, Atlas Mill Compound, Ghodapdeo Cross Lanes 1–3. Water supply shut down on May 28, 2025.

11. Mount Road Area – Rambhau Bhogale Road, Ferbandar Naka, Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo (Rani Baug), Ghodapdeo Naka, MHADA Complex, Byculla (East), Seth Motisha Galli, T.B. Kadam Road, Sant Savta Road, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Dr. Mhaskaran’s Road, D.P. Wadi, Kalachowki, Nariyalwadi, Sant Savta Road, Chapsi Bheemji Road. Low-pressure water supply on May 28, 2025.

Residents in the affected areas are requested to store enough water in advance for the duration of the disruption. Please use water wisely during this time. Following the repair work, low pressure and murky water may be observed for up to two days.

As a precaution, citizens are requested to filter and boil water before use, and cooperate with the Municipal Corporation.