Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 3-Day Supply Disruption from October 7 to 9 for Maintenance Work

Mumbai will experience a 10% water cut for three days, from October 7 to 9, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carries out electrical meter upgradation work at the Pise and Panjrapur water treatment plants.

The affected areas include the entire A (Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, Fort), B (Mohammad Ali Road, Dongri), E (Byculla), F-South (Parel), and F-North (Matunga) wards in the city division. In the eastern suburbs, residents of Kurla, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg, and Mulund (East and West) will also be impacted.

The civic body has urged citizens to store sufficient water in advance and use it carefully during the cut. The Pise and Panjrapur facilities are among Mumbai’s key sources of potable water, making their efficient operation vital to the city’s water supply network.