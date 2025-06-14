Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces Water Shutdown in Ghatkopar East on June 16 for Pipeline Work

Mumbai: Residents of Ghatkopar East will face a complete water supply shutdown on Monday, June 16, 2025, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertakes essential pipeline connection work. The shutdown will be in effect from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM to connect a 600 mm diameter diverted water pipeline along the Laxmibaug Nalla on the Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road.

According to the Assistant Engineer (Waterworks) from the N Ward, the supply will be restored once the work is completed. Citizens are urged to store adequate water in advance, use water sparingly during the shutdown, and cooperate with civic officials.

The BMC has appealed to residents for support and understanding as the work is vital for improving long-term water infrastructure in the area.