Mumbai Water Cut: Eastern and Western Suburbs Get Less Water Due to Power Disruption

Mumbai: Many areas of Eastern and Western suburbs, including specific wards in the city, will face 10 to 20% water cuts due to power supply distribution at the Panjrapur water treatment plant linked to the Padgha power substation. The BMC has declared that this water cut will last for the next 24 hours.

The power supply from the 100 KV substation at Padgha to the Panjrapur water treatment plant was cut off at 10 am on May 6, 2024, leading to a complete halt in the water treatment process. Following this shutdown, water pumping from the Pise pumping station was also halted. However, BMC officials and staff acted promptly and effectively by establishing an alternative power supply from another source around 11 am in collaboration with the power transmission company. Thanks to these efforts, the water supply to Mumbai is gradually returning to normal without significant disruption. During the power outage and until the system was restored, both the balance and service reservoirs saw a decrease in water levels, while the main water channels remained dry.





📢पांजरापूर जलशुद्धीकरण केंद्राला पडघा येथील १०० केव्ही वीज उपकेंद्रातून होणारा वीजपुरवठा आज (६ मे) सकाळी १० वाजता अचानक खंडीत झाला. परिणामी संपूर्ण जलशुद्धीकरण यंत्रणा बंद पडली.



✅महानगरपालिकेच्या अधिकारी, कर्मचाऱ्यांनी युद्ध पातळीवर हालचाली करुन, वीज पारेषण कंपनीशी समन्वय… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 6, 2024

Also Read: - Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum Temperature Set to Hit 36 Degrees Celsius

Despite these challenges, the BMC has announced a 20 per cent water cut in the eastern suburbs and a 10 per cent water cut in the western suburbs. Additionally, a 10 per cent reduction will be enforced in G South (Worli, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, Haji Ali), G North (Dharavi, Mahim, Dadar), and Award (Colaba, Marine Drive, Ballard Estate). Similarly, a 20 per cent water cut will be in place in the City, particularly in F North (Dharavi, Matunga, Dadar, Koliwada), F South (Cotton Green, Sewri, Parel, Chinchpokli), E (Byculla, Chinchpokali, Dockyard Road, Madanpura), and certain areas of B ward (P D'Mello road, IR Road, Abdul Rehman Street, RB Marg, MA Road, JMR Marg).

The BMC administration has pledged a phased restoration of the water supply and urged the public to use water wisely. The Panjrapur water treatment plant will be gradually brought back online through alternate power sources, after which the water supply will be resumed.