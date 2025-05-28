Mumbai Water Cut News: 24-Hour Supply Suspension in Parts of A, B and E Wards From Today; Check Affected Areas

Mumbai's civic body announced the suspension of water supply for the next 24 hours in the southern parts of the city starting Wednesday, May 28. The body said it will replace an old water channel at Dockyard Road during this period. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the water cut will affect the A, B, and E wards of the city, and a 50% cut will also be witnessed in some areas.

The work to replace the water channel at Dockyard Road will be carried out at around 10 am today, May 28, until 10 am on Thursday, May 29. The civic body requests the Mumbaikars in the area to use water judiciously during this period.

BMC planned to close the old 1,200-millimetre water channel at Dockyard Road’s Navanagar to pave the way for the operationalisation of a new channel. As a result, the water supply in E War will be disrupted. The old 900-mm gate at Bhandarwada reservoir will be removed, and a new gate will be installed.

Check Affected Areas Below:

A Ward: The water supply will be completely suspended on Wednesday, May 28, in Naval Dockyard, St George Hospital, P D’Mello Road, Ramgarh Slum, Reserve Bank, Head Post Office (G P O) to Regal Cinema.

B Ward: The water supply will be cut off on Thursday, May 29 in Mohammad Ali Road, Ibrahim Rahimtoola Road, Imamwada Road, Ibrahim Merchant Road, Yusuf Meher Ali Road, Peeru Galli, Narayan Dhuru, Abdur Rehman Road, Nakoda, Kolsa, Israel Mohalla, V V Chandan, Dhobi Shereef Devji, Raghunath Maharaj, Old Bangalipura Bhandari, Acharya Chand Gandhi Marg, Nishanpara, Masjid Bunder, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Noor Marg, Noorbagh, Dongri, Ramchandra Bhat Marg, Samuel Street, Keshavji Naik Marg, Narsi Natha Street.

Umerkhadi, Noorbagh Chinchbandar, Jail Road, Anandrao Surve Marg, Maheshwari Marg, Keshavji Naik, Nishanpada Path, Palak Marg, Nauroji Hill Tandel, Samanthabhai Nanji Marg, Ramchandra Bhat Marg, Samatabhai Nanji Marg, Shayda Marg, Noorbagh and Dr. Maheshwari Marg. The water supply will be shut off on Wednesday, May 28.

E Ward: The water supply will be shut off completely between Wednesday, May 28, and Thursday, May 29 in areas like K K Marg, Babula Tank Water Supply, Undriya Street, Khandia Street, Temkar Street, Sheikh Kamruddin Street, Mastan Tank Road, Tank Street, Kazipura, Duncan Road, JJ Marg, St. Mary’s Road, Nesbit Road, Tadwadi Railway Fence, Shivdas Chapsi Road, Dockyard Road Area – Mazgaon Koliwada, Narsu Nakhwa Marg, Brahmadev Khot Marg, Dargah Galli, Hospital Galli, Church Galli, Baker Galli, Nawab Tank Bridge, Barrister Nath Pai Marg, Dilima Street, Ganapi Road, Kasar Galli, Loharkhata, Koparsmith Marg.