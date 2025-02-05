Mumbai Water Cut News: BMC Announces Supply Disruption for 30 Hours On February 5 and 6; Check List of Affected Areas

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that there will be a temporary water supply cut for 30 hours in parts of Mumbai on February 5 and 6. The officials said areas including the S, L, K East, H East, and G North wards of BMC will be affected during the period.

Also Read | CSMIA Water Cut: 30-Hour Suspension of Water Supply at Mumbai Airport from February 5-6; Details Inside.

The disruption will take place from 11 am on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, to 5 pm on Thursday, February 6, the BMC said. According to the BMC, the water cut is due to the activation of a new 2400 mm diameter water pipeline between the Powai Anchor Block and the Maroshi Water Tunnel. The work involves connecting the new pipeline by temporarily disconnecting the existing 1800 mm Tanasa East and West pipelines.

The areas affected by the water supply shutdown include parts of the following wards:

S Ward: Areas including Shri Ram Pada, Khindi Pada, Milind Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Bhayander Hill, Gautam Nagar, and others will face a complete water supply shut-off on February 5 and 6, 2025.

L Ward: Areas such as Kajupada, Sundarbaug, and Maharashtra Katta in Kurla South will experience water disruptions on February 5, 2025. The water supply will be shut off in Kurla North areas on February 6, 2025.

G North Ward: Areas like Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Mandir Road, and AKG Nagar will face water cuts on February 5, 2025. Water supply will be disrupted in other parts of the ward on February 6, 2025.

K East Ward: On February 5, 2025, the water supply will be cut off in areas including Marol, Vihar Road, and others. The International Airport and surrounding areas will also experience a water supply disruption on February 5 and 6, 2025.

H East Ward: On February 5 and 6, 2025, the water supply in Bandra Terminus and surrounding areas will be completely shut off.

"The residents are advised to store enough water in advance before the supply is cut off. During the disruption, people are urged to use water sparingly. After the work is completed, there may be a temporary supply of murky water. For safety, it is recommended that water be filtered and boiled before use," said BMC.