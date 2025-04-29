Mumbai Water Cut News: BMC Temporarily Discontinues Supply In Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli East On April 29

The water supply was disrupted in Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg, and Vikhroli East on April 29, due to maintenance work being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The BMC is taking up this job so they can easily connect a 900 mm x 900 mm water pipeline at Chamunda Nagar, Bhandup (East). The water supply in these areas (Sward) will be temporarily suspended after regular supply hours. The residents will not have access to water after the regular hours end.

The civic body assured that the supply will be restored promptly upon completion of the pipeline connection work. Citizens are urged to store adequate water and use it judiciously during this period.

This upkeep is an integral part of BMC's ongoing infrastructure improvements aimed at enhancing city water delivery. The project's civic engineers said that although the short-term disturbance could be irritating, the long-term benefits, such as better distribution and higher service quality, are substantial. BMC's drive for better, more environmentally friendly utility networks that support the city's carbon neutrality objectives is also reflected in the renovation. The increasing population density in the S ward and the resulting need for dependable utilities are contributing factors to the BMC's larger infrastructure agenda, which includes proactive maintenance and capacity upgrades. In order to guarantee fair access and lessen reliance on water tankers and borewells, which further tax groundwater supplies, officials highlighted the importance of ongoing investments in water infrastructure.