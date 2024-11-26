Mumbai Water Cut News: Dadar, Lower Parel and These Areas To Face Supply Disruption on November 28 and 29

As part of essential repair work on the 1,450 mm diameter Tansa main water pipeline in Lower Parel, water supply in certain areas of G South (Mahim, Bandra, Khar, Worli) and G North ward (Dadar, Worli, Lower Parel and Prabhadevi) will be fully or partially suspended for 22 hours, starting from 10 pm on Thursday, November 28, 2024, to 8 pm on Friday, November 29, 2024.

The repair work, which will be conducted by the Water Engineers Department, involves the Tansa main water pipeline located at Gavde Chowk on Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel. During the repair work, the following areas will face water supply disruption:

G South Ward: Fully Affected Areas:

--Kheri Road, Sakharam Bala Pawar Marg, Mahadev Palav Marg, Na. M. Joshi Marg BDD Chawl, Lower Parel, Na. M. Joshi Marg (Regular supply time: 4:30 AM to 7:45 AM)

--Prabhadevi area, P. Balu Marg, Hatiskar Marg, Adarsh Nagar, Janata Vasahat, Appasaheb Marathe --Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Na. M. Joshi Marg, Senapati Bapat Marg, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, and Lower Parel station area (Regular supply time: 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM)

Partially Affected Areas:

--Na. M. Joshi Marg BDD Chawl (Regular supply time: 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM) – Complete disruption

G North Ward: Fully Affected Areas:

--Senapati Bapat Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Gokhale Marg, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, Sayani Marg, Bhavani Shankar Marg (Regular supply time: 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM)

Partially Affected Areas:

--Senapati Bapat Marg, L. J. Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Gokhale Marg, Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg (Regular supply time: 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM) – 33% reduction in water supply

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged citizens in the affected areas to store essential water in advance and use water judiciously during the disruption period. The BMC administration has asked for cooperation from the public to ensure smooth repair work and minimal inconvenience.