Mumbai Water Cut News: Low Pressure Expected in Several Areas in City Due to Breakdown at Panjrapur Pumping Station

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday, October 13, has announced a temporary disruption in the city’s water supply following a breakdown of the 230 V AC contactor at the DG set in the Mumbai 3A Pumping Station at Panjrapur near Bhiwandi. The breakdown caused tripping of pumps and necessitated the urgent replacement of the contactor, requiring a complete electrical cutoff for approximately one hour.

"The work is being taken up on a war footing," said BMC in an advisory issued. According to BMC, water supply to Mumbai will be affected during this period, continuing at low pressure until normal operations resume. Restoration of regular supply will occur once the electrical work is completed.

— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 13, 2025

The BMC has appealed to citizens for cooperation and urged everyone to take note of this planned maintenance, conserve water, and avoid unnecessary usage until the issue is resolved.