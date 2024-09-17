Mumbai Water Cut News: No Water Supply in Andheri East and West From September 19 to 20; Check Affected Areas

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has temporarily suspended water supply in some parts of the K East and K West areas, including Andheri East and West. Due to maintenance work, there will be no water from 8 PM on September 19 to 2 PM on September 20.

According to the BMC notice, the local body will replace four 750 mm valves between Parel and Versova in the Veravali reservoir II valve gallery. The municipal body has provided a list of the areas within K East and K West where water supply will be affected.

There will be no water supply in some parts of K east and K west ward with include parts of #Andheri East and west, from Sept 19, 8 pm upto Sept 20, 2 pm. pic.twitter.com/9R2pPYJqrn — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) September 16, 2024

K East Ward Areas:

Water will be cut off during their regular supply window of 4:30 AM to 7:50 AM: Mahakali Marg, Poonam Nagar, Goni Nagar, Taxila Marg, MMRDA Colony, Durga Nagar, Paper Box, Malpa Dongri No. 3, Sher A Punjab, Bindra Sankul, Hanjar Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Shobhana.

Water supply will be suspended between 5:00 AM and 8:00 AM in these areas: Sundar Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Modern Bakery, Prajapurpada.

From 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM, these areas will experience disruption: Tripathi Nagar, Munshi Colony, Bastiwala Compound, Sudden Colony, Collector Compound, and Sariput Nagar.

Durganagar, Matoshree Club: No water supply will be available from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

K West Ward Areas:

Water supply will be cut off from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM in these areas: C.D. Barfiwala Marg, Upashray Galli, Swami Vivekananda Marg, Dawood Bagh, Kevani Pada, Dhakusheth Pada, Malkam Bagh, Andheri Market, Bhardawadi, Behind Navrang Cinema, Andheri Gavthan, Ambre Garden Pump and Gazdar Pump, Part of Gilbert Hill, Three Taps, Gawdevi Dongri Marg, and Part of Osmania Dairy.