Mumbai Water Cut: Supply to Be Disrupted for 11 Hours in Western Suburbs on June 19, Check Affected Areas

Mumbai: In a planned maintenance operation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will undertake crucial valve replacement work on major water pipelines in Andheri (West) and Versova, leading to an 11-hour water supply shutdown in parts of the K-West Ward in the Western Suburbs.

The work will begin at 2 PM on Thursday, June 19, and continue until 1 AM on Friday, June 20. During this period, water supply from the main pipeline will be completely halted to facilitate the repair and replacement of a 1,350 mm diameter flow control valve on the Bandra pipeline below Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri (West), and a 900 mm diameter butterfly valve on the Versova pipeline.

Areas that will face a complete water cut include:

Vile Parle (West): Lallubhai Udyan, Lohia Nagar, Parle Gaothan, Milan Subway, JVPD Scheme, Juhu Gaothan No. 3, V.M. Road (Regular supply time: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM)

Moragaon (JVPD): Moragaon, Juhu Gaothans 1 and 2 (Regular supply time: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM)

Andheri (West): Gilbert Hill area, Juhu Gully, Dhangarwadi, Sagar City Society (Regular supply time: 10 PM to 12:30 AM)

The civic body has urged residents of the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the shutdown period.

“This planned work is essential for the maintenance and efficiency of the city's water supply system,” said a BMC official, appealing for public cooperation.