Mumbai Water Cut Update: No Disruption as BMC Withdraws Decision to Impose 15% Cut for 13 Hours in Select Areas

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday, May 27 has withdrawal its earlier decision for imposing 15% water cut in parts of Eastern Suburbs and Mumbai to commission a new surge control tank at Panjrapur pumping station in Thane district of Maharashtra.

The civic body, in a press release, said that the plan for a 13-hour water cut on Wednesday, May 28, from 9.45 am to 10.45 pm has now been cancelled. There will be no disruption in the water supply to the city and its eastern suburbs, and the supply will continue as per the daily schedule.

Also Read | Bomb Threat at Mumbai Airport Linked to Domestic Dispute; Accused Let Off With Warning.

The installation of a new control tank at Panjrapur pumping station is difficult due to rough and adverse weather leading to rainfall, said BMC in its statement. The water pumping station supplies to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) as well as the Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampur civic bodies, as per the Mid Day report.

In its previous release, BMC has announced a 15% water cut in the F, L, M, N, S, and T wards, which includes Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporations areas. The areas under wards include Parel, Matunga, Wadala, Mulund East and West, Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli East, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar East, Kurla East, Govandi, Mankhurd and Chembur.