Mumbai Water Cut:: Water Supply Disruption in Kandivali East on June 2 Due to Pipeline Repair Work ; Check Details Inside

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a temporary water supply cut in parts of Kandivali (East), including Thakur Village, Samata Nagar MHADA and Janupada due to urgent repair and pipeline connection work. The water supply will be completely shut down from 1:30 PM on Monday, June 2, 2025, until 7:30 AM on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

The repair work involves connecting a 900-millimeter diameter water pipeline with another 900-millimeter pipeline and installing a valve at the Thakur complex gate near the Western Express Highway. During this period, residents in the affected areas will face disruption in the water supply.

The affected localities in the R South Division include Thakur Village, Samata Nagar MHADA, Chikhalwadi, Janupada, and Kandivali (East). Normally, water is supplied in these areas between 6:25 PM and 8:25 PM, but on June 2, the supply will be completely halted.

The BMC has appealed to residents to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the shutdown to minimize inconvenience. Citizens are requested to cooperate fully with the authorities while the repair work is underway.