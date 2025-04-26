Mumbai Water Cut: Water Supply to Be Suspended For 24-hours in Ghatkopar and Kurla; Details Inside

Mumbai will face 24-hour water supply disruption from Saturday (April 26, 2025), due to planned infrastructure works in Ghatkopar West. Citizens living in these areas have been appealed to use water sparingly. According to the information provided by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, water supply to citizens coming under N and L wards will be discontinued at 10.00 am on Saturday. Thereafter, water supply to citizens will be restored by 10 am on April 27.

Water supply will be disrupted from 10 am on April 26 to 10 am on April 27 for water supply works in L ward, Kurla (West). In addition, water supply in Ghatkopar (West) area will be disrupted from 10 am on Saturday (April 26, 2025) to 10 am on Sunday (April 27, 2025). The Mumbai Municipal Corporation appeals to citizens to store water in time and use it sparingly.

Water supply will remain suspended in 'these' areas

N Zone: Bhatwadi, Barvenagar, Kajutekdi, Ramji Nagar, Sonia Gandhi Nagar, Ram Nagar Pani Tank area, Raigad Zone, Vikhroli Park Site (part), Shivaji Nagar, Amrit Nagar, Jagdush Nagar, Goboli Road, Sewanagar, ONGC Colony and more than 50 areas spread across municipal estates, chawls and residential societies.

L Zone: NSS Road, Narayan Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Samata Nagar, Khairani Marg, Yadav Nagar, Sangharsh Nagar and some parts of Mohili and Bhanushali Wadi and other areas.