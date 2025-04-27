Mumbai Water Metro: Kochi Metro Joins Hands for City's Waterway Upgrade

With help from Kochi Water Metro officials, the Maharashtra government has started organising the debut of a water metro service in Mumbai, PTI reported. According to Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, the duty of creating a detailed project report (DPR) for Mumbai has been assigned to Kochi, which is home to India's first water metro system. By the end of the month, the DPR should be turned in. According to PTI, Rane disclosed that a 50:50 equity partnership with the Union government will be formed to execute the project through a special purpose vehicle (SPV). Despite being a city composed of seven islands, he pointed out that Mumbai's waterways have remained incredibly underutilised. In addition to reducing traffic on Mumbai's crowded roadways and suburban railway system, the projected water metro is expected to increase tourism.

"The water metro will enhance urban transport and offer scenic, eco-friendly commuting options across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)," Rane told PTI. The system will function similarly to Kochi's concept, which was introduced in December 2023, by connecting several important destinations with battery-powered ships. Narangi-Kharwadeswari, Vasai-Mira Bhayander, Fountain Jetty-Gaimukh-Nagale, Kolset-Kalher-Mumbra-Kalyan, and Vashi-Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT), also called Bhaucha Dhakka, are among the routes that have already been suggested. It is anticipated that further routes will connect places like Nariman Point, Airoli, Mulund, Mandwa, and the Gateway of India.

Rane claims that 21 station locations have been determined along the Mumbai Port Trust waters, the Vaitarna River, and the Vasai, Thane, Manori, and Panvel creeks. The water metro will be launched in the first phase, and in the second phase, a roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) service will be implemented. The system will be built to withstand 3 to 3.5 m tidal fluctuations.

Rane emphasised the project's larger goals, stating that the development plan will include better access roads and that a multi-modal integration approach would be used. He emphasised that there is currently no official passenger transit system on several of the suggested routes. The project is anticipated to boost the travel and tourist industry in addition to making commutes easier. It might also be possible to create a tourist route that links forts, birdwatching locations, places of worship, and parks with water themes. According to PTI, Rane went on to say, "To maintain the service, we will need to clean the water bodies on a regular basis."