Mumbai Water Rates Likely to Rise: BMC Proposes 8% Hike

The Water Engineering Department of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has submitted a proposal for an 8% increase in water tariffs to Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. The department cites rising costs in water supply operations as the primary reason for the proposed hike.

Once the administrative approval is granted, the proposal will be sent for final approval. Although a similar proposal was rejected last year, Mumbai residents may face higher water charges in the upcoming year. However, there is uncertainty over whether the hike will be implemented before the municipal elections or postponed.

Adv. Amol Matele, Mumbai President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Youth Wing, has warned of protests if the tariff hike is implemented under the pretext of water purification charges.

The proposal takes into account the rising expenses for power, maintenance, preservation, and administrative costs related to water supply. An annual 8% tariff increase was approved by the Standing Committee in 2013 and typically takes effect every June. However, no increase has been applied in the last two years due to various factors. This year’s proposal reflects the growing costs of water supply.

The increase is based on calculations of establishment costs, royalties to the state government for water from the Bhatsa Dam, maintenance of dams, water purification processes, and electricity charges.

“Prioritize Infrastructure Before Discussing Tariff Hike”

Ashish Shelar, State Minister for Culture, emphasized that while the Mumbai Municipal Corporation can make independent decisions, it must first ensure a reliable system that provides clean water to every household. There should be no leakage, no shortages, and no disruptions due to pipe damage. Once this is ensured, discussions about the water tariff increase should follow.

Current Water Rates (Per 1,000 Liters):

Chawls, Koliwadas, Villages, Tribal Areas: ₹4.76

Slums, Project-Affected Buildings: ₹5.28

Other Residential Customers: ₹6.36

Commercial Customers: ₹47.75

Non-commercial Organizations: ₹25.46

Industries, Factories: ₹63.65

Racecourses, Starred Hotels: ₹95.49

Bottled Water Companies: ₹134.64