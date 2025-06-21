Mumbai: Water Supply To Be Affected in Andheri and Vile Parle From June 22 to 28

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced low water pressure in parts of K-East Ward from June 22 to 28 due to ongoing Metro-7A project works. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will carry out excavation work using a tunnel boring machine beneath the 1800 mm diameter BMC water pipeline, which supplies 24/7 water from the Veravali reservoir near Bamanwadi, Andheri (East).

The Mumbai civic body said the excavation will be carried out from Sunday, June 22 to Saturday, June 28, between 7:30 am and 3:30 pm and 9:30 pm and 3:30 am, due to which some parts of the K-East ward will experience low water pressure during this period.

The affected areas include Vile Parle (East), Andheri-Kurla Road (from Andheri Station to Western Express Highway), Old Nagardas Road, New Nagardas Road and Mogarapada.

Vile Parle East to face low pressure between 5 pm and 8 pm. Old Nagardas Marg, New Nagardas Marg, Mograpada, Andheri-Kurla Marg (stretch from Andheri Station to Western Express Road) - Water supply at low pressure between 8 pm and 9.30 pm, according to the Mid-Day.