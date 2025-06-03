Mumbai Water Taxi: Nitesh Rane Directs Officials to Plan Jetty Construction

Maharashtra Minister of Ports and Fisheries, Nitesh Rane, chaired a meeting on June 2 to discuss the proposal for the Water Taxi project. During the meeting, Rane asked the officials to plan the proposal for the construction of Jetties and initiate the Water Taxi project. He asked the airport authority to submit the necessary proposal for the water taxi services. With this water taxi service, now Mumbaikars will reach Navi Mumbai from the Gateway of India in just 40 minutes. It will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, and this project also aims to decongest the traffic. The water taxi will run between Radio Jetty at the Gateway of India and Navi Mumbai Airport.

The officials affiliated with the initiative said that in order to facilitate quicker commutes between Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), they also intend to combine the water taxi service with the Mumbai Water Metro. It will be environmentally sustainable, drastically cut down on travel time, and ease traffic.

Nitesh Rane chaired the meeting at the Ports Department. The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Transport, Ports, and Civil Aviation Department, Sanjay Sethi, Brijesh Singhal of the Navi Mumbai Airport Authority, Pradeep Badiye of the Maharashtra Maritime Board, and other departmental officials.

The ministers said that the construction of terminals for the water taxi will be carried out in several phases.