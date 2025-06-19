Mumbai Weather Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert - Which Routes to Avoid During Heavy Rain and Waterlogging

Since the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Thursday, June 19, Mumbai should anticipate further heavy showers. Earlier, the IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, but with an increase in rains, it issued an orange alert. Rainfall and gloomy skies are predicted to dominate the remaining days of the week, according to IMD's forecast. Heavy showers are expected in the city on June 19. With moderate rain predicted on June 20, conditions will somewhat improve. On June 21 and 22, there will be sporadic showers. With temperatures ranging from 25°C to 32°C throughout the week, June 23 and 24 are probably going to see more rain. It is recommended that residents schedule their outside activities appropriately and remain ready for rainy weather.

Routes To Avoid During Heavy Rains:-

There is a possibility of intense rains and localised flooding in Mumbai this week. Several localities of Mumbai are prone to flooding. Commuters are advised to avoid taking the following routes during this time so that they do not get stuck in the rain:

Sion, Kurla, Chembur, and Dadar regularly witness waterlogging and traffic jams during the rains.

The drainage system of LBS Road near Kurla and the Vakola Bridge in Santacruz is poor, and water accumulation causes huge traffic snarls.

The Andheri subway is frequently shut down during the rainy season as heavy downpours cause flooding.

Deep waterlogging on service roads on NH48 in Vasai, including Maljipada and Tungar Phata, makes driving difficult.

Also Read: Maharashtra Rains: Schools Closed in 5 Raigad Talukas as Torrential Rains Flood Region; Kundalika River Crosses Danger Mark

Mumbai's monsoon season may contribute to its attractiveness, but it frequently slows down the metropolis. Commuters may handle the rainy season with fewer surprises if they stay informed about the transport services, plan for lengthier journey times, and stay away from known difficulty regions.