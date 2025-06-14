Mumbai Weather Alert: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms; Issues Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) released weather updates for Mumbai and its suburbs on Saturday, warning of another round of heavy rain. According to the most recent forecast, which was released at 8:00 am, rain is possible in a few isolated locations around Mumbai and the neighbouring areas. Additionally, the weather office has warned of the possibility of thunderstorms and advised people to stay vigilant and take the appropriate safety measures. Additionally, the warning is issued during the already active monsoon season. The city received 19 mm of rain, compared to 4 mm in the eastern suburbs and 5 mm in the western suburbs, according to rainfall data collected between 8:00 am on June 13 and 8:00 am on June 14. Even if these figures are moderate, it is anticipated that the intensity will rise during the day, particularly in the late afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds reaching the speed 50-60 kmph and heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada.



तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया https://t.co/jw7yrf8Es5 भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/2F0WC2Stm5 — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) June 14, 2025

Tidal circumstances add to the weather situation and may make low-lying places more susceptible to waterlogging. At 2:14 PM today, a high tide is predicted, with the sea level reaching 4.31 meters. At 8:14 p.m., a low tide measuring 1.94 meters will occur. The next high tide is predicted for Sunday, June 15 at 1:53 am (3.64 meters), followed by a low tide at 7:39 am (0.85 meters).

In areas of Mumbai that are vulnerable to flooding, the risk of waterlogging rises when rain falls during the afternoon high tide. It is anticipated that the Monsoon Core Zone (MCZ), which encompasses the majority of the nation's rainfed agricultural regions, will see above-normal (>106% LPA) southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall.

Furthermore, from June to September 2025, normal to above-normal rainfall is anticipated for the majority of the nation, with the exception of a few regions in East and Northwest India and numerous areas in Northeast India, where rainfall is most likely to be below average.