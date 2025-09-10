Mumbai Weather Forecast: Clear Skies in Morning, Occasional Rain Shower Predicted Ahead

Mumbai: After weeks of heavy rainfall, on Wednesday Mumbaikars woke up to Sunny and clear sky. According to Met dept weather will be calm today . However in later day sky will bee overcast with occasional light drizzles. Temp is expected to touch up to 25 to 30degree Celsius.

Meanwhile Thane and Navi Mumbai will experience cloudy with light showers with certain areas. IMD has predicted the temp between 29 degree and 30 degree .

Palghar district will likely have mild weather with occasional drizzle under humid and cloudy conditions. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 28°C.Further south, the coastal districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, previously affected by heavy rains, are expected to experience lighter conditions with possible light showers in some areas.

Heavy rain is not expected. Daytime temperatures will remain between 29°C and 31°C, with gentle winds.