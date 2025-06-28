Mumbai Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Today, Moderate Showers Expected Tomorrow

The city woke up to a soggy Saturday as monsoon rains returned in full force. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall today, cautioning residents about intense showers, waterlogging, and reduced visibility.

An active weather system over the Konkan coast is driving the downpour, with Mumbai recording 17 mm of rain in the past 24 hours. The familiar monsoon scenes — umbrella-covered streets, traffic snarls, and flooded low-lying areas — are once again part of daily life.

Neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts are also under yellow alerts, with forecasts warning of intense rain spells through the day. Citizens are urged to avoid unnecessary travel and stay tuned to IMD advisories.

Sunday to Offer Some Respite

While Saturday remains wet and overcast, Sunday, 29 June, may offer a brief break in the weather. The IMD forecasts moderate rainfall with no official warning in place, making it the only temporary pause before heavier rain returns.

Looking ahead, Monday, 1 July, is expected to bring another round of heavy rainfall, again under a yellow alert. Conditions will stay cloudy and humid, with daytime temperatures hovering between 30°C and 32°C.

From 2 to 4 July, rainfall is expected to taper off, with light to moderate showers and no alerts currently in place.

What to Expect

28 June (Saturday): Heavy rain, yellow alert in effect

29 June (Sunday): Moderate rain, no alert – brief respite

1 July (Monday): Heavy rain returns, yellow alert

2–4 July: Light to moderate showers, improving conditions

Residents are advised to plan travel with extra time, take precautions against waterlogging, and monitor weather updates closely.