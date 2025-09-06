Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Palghar and Thane as Heavy Showers Continue

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a orange alert for the regions of Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri till Sunday. “The ongoing rain activity is due to a low-pressure system that has developed in the Bay of Bengal, leading to an interaction between dry and moist winds, causing heavy rainfall over the city,” an IMD official was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

The IMD station at Colaba recorded 12.4 mm of rainfall at Colaba station, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 7.1 mm of rain between 8 am to 5:30 pm on Friday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s automatic weather stations, eastern suburbs recorded 24.86 mm of rainfall, 9 mm in the island city, and 7.15 mm in its western suburbs. As per the report, the weather bureau also forecasted that the intensity of the rainfall is expected to gradually subside from Sunday onwards. The weather department has urged residents, particularly those in low-lying areas, to stay cautious during high tide periods, especially if heavy rainfall coincides with rising sea levels.

In the meantime, due to significant rainfall in the catchment areas, water levels in the lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai have increased. The data from the BMC said the total water stock in the city's seven reservoirs has reached 95.45 percent of their full capacity, FPJ reported. The BMC mentioned the combined water storage in these reservoirs is now 13,81,475 million litres, representing 95.45 percent of their total storage capacity. Starting September 7, Mumbai is expected to see a gradual decline in rainfall intensity. According to the IMD, moderate showers are likely on Sunday and Monday, offering some respite for commuters. By September 9 and 10, the city may receive only light rain, with no weather alerts issued for these days, suggesting a welcome pause in the ongoing heavy monsoon conditions.